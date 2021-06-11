Attack On Titan Reveals Levi's Favorite Manga

✖

Attack On Titan might have come to an end in the pages of its manga, but it's clear that Hajime Isayama hasn't been shy about diving into the story and characters of his popular anime series, including what the reading preferences for one of his most popular characters might be. Captain Levi has been a fan-favorite character since the dark world of the Titans was introduced in both the manga and the anime and Isayama answered the hilarious question as to what the Scout Regiment leader's favorite manga story would be if he had time to read and not slay Titans.

Anime fans following the fourth season of Attack On Titan know that the finale of the first half saw Captain Levi in quite the predicament, having his trap against the Beast Titan backfiring and his current status being questionable. Being caught in the blast from one of the Scout Regiment's "Thunder Spears", fans of the television series are left wondering whether or not Levi will once again be a part of the forces of Paradis as they now take on the nation of Marley and the resistance established by Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists. With the final half of the season set to arrive in early 2022, Attack On Titan fans will have to wait for a little while to see Levi's fate.

Twitter User Hourly Levi shared the excerpt from the latest interview with Hajime Isayama, wherein he reveals that the character of Levi's favorite manga would definitely be Vanitas No Carte if he ever had the opportunity to sit down and relax with a good book that is:

Hajime Isayama the author of Attack On Titan recently in an interview said that Vanitas No Carte written by Jun Mochizuki would be levi’s favorite manga pic.twitter.com/QpDsykONAc — hourly levi (@hourlylevi) June 9, 2021

If you've never heard of the manga series, The Case Study of Vanitas, the official description reads as such:

"Vanitas no Carte follows Noé, a young man traveling aboard an airship in 19th century Paris with one goal in mind: to find the Book of Vanitas. A sudden vampire attack leads him to meet the enigmatic Vanitas, a doctor who specializes in vampires and, much to Noé's surprise, a completely ordinary human. The mysterious doctor has inherited both the name and the infamous text from the Vanitas of legend, using the grimoire to heal his patients. But behind his kind demeanor lies something a bit more sinister..."

