Attack on Titan Hypes Finale With New Nendoroid Reveal

Attack on Titan will be airing its final episodes next year, with the Scout Regiment in a race against time as they seek to stop their former friend Eren Jaeger from destroying everyone who lives outside of Paradis Island thanks to a wall of Colossal Titans. While the Scout Regiment is attempting to fight Eren at their strongest, Captain Levi has seen better days thanks to his unfortunate encounter with Zeke Jaeger, aka the Beast Titan. Now, the injured Levi is getting a new Nendoroid before he returns next year to finish the fight.

Levi himself has been a monstrous soldier assisting the Scout Regiment, never having the ability to become a Titan thanks to his Ackermann ancestry but honing his skills as a soldier to make him easily one of the most terrifying soldiers of Paradis this side of Mikasa. Despite the fact that he's lost some body parts as a result of the suicide bomb that Zeke Jaeger helped detonate, expect Levi to return next year and remain a powerful asset. With the final episodes of the previous section of season four seeing the Scouts managing to get their hands on a means of conveyance that would bring them face-to-face with Eren Jaeger, though taking down the current Founding Titan is a different story altogether.

Attack on Levi

Twitter Outlet Attack on Wiki shared a first look at this new Levi Nendoroid, taking into account the many injuries that he received during his latest confrontation with Zeke where the Scout Regiment Captain came to realize too late just how determined Eren's brother was in forging a new world:

Preview of Levi Ackerman Nendoroid The Final Season Version pic.twitter.com/cRpevW5e0a — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 16, 2022

Hajime Isayama, the creator of this dark epic franchise, will be making an appearance this month at Anime NYC later this week, so it should be interesting to see what news arises with regard to Attack on Titan's anime, and perhaps, its manga. The mangaka hasn't revealed anything when it comes to a potential sequel, or spin-off, that once again focuses on this dark world of behemoths, but plenty of anime fans would love to see new work come from Isayama in the future, Attack on Titan or otherwise.

Will you be picking up this upcoming Nendoroid that sees Levi harboring some major injuries?