Attack On Titan Sparkles With Levi Cleaning Products





Attack On Titan is definitely one of the darkest anime franchises running today, though the series created by Hajime Isayama has found several opportunities to throw in some levity when it comes to the Scout Regiment and their battles against the nation of Marley. In a recent collaborating with Hydro AG, a cleaning products company in Japan, one of the best memes from the history of Attack On Titan returned via Captain Levi and the obsession that the Titan killer had with cleaning, which had him sporting quite the unique get-up during the story of the Survey Corps.

You’d be hard-pressed to find an Attack On Titan fan who doesn’t respect Levi, who has been the ace up the sleeve when it comes to the forces of the island of Paradis since the very beginning of the franchise. In the fifteenth episode of the first season of the anime, Levi decided to start cleaning before his group of soldiers was to be sent on their next mission, assisting Eren in making sure the locale they were staying in was spick and span. With the fourth and final season ending with Levi befalling an attack by Zeke Jaeger that has left many fans wondering if he survived, we might never get the chance to see “Cleaning Levi” before the series comes to a close.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared the first look at the collaboration between Attack On Titan and Hydro AG, which also features a number of some of the other big characters of the series created by Hajime Isayama, including the likes of Eren Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa to name a few:

Levi had a rough life, even in comparison to some of the more tragic characters like Eren and Mikasa, having been raised by the assassin Kenny which could more than likely have been the cause for his “neat freak,” mentality. Though Attack On Titan’s anime is set to come to a close early next year, Levi’s status as a fan-favorite character is set to continue for years to come.

