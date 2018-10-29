Fans Are Mixed Over ‘Attack on Titan’s Live-Action Movie Announcement

Following the announcements of a Gundam live-action film, Avatar: The Last Airbender series, and My Hero Academia movie, Warner Bros. and Kodansha have confirmed that a live-action Attack on Titan film was in the works and would be helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

With as rough of a reputation as live-action anime films have, fans have been quite mixed over seeing that Attack on Titan would be getting the treatment next.

Attack on Titan has had a live-action attempt in Japan with two films releasing back to back. It didn’t quite garner much positive attention, and fans are still reeling from that experience. Couple this with the poor reception for most live-action anime announcements, and now fans are mixed.

Though there is quite a bit of support for Muschietti as the director of the film. The series is the most suited for a Western live-action adaptation given how most of its characters are of European descent, and fans of Muschietti’s work can’t wait to see what he will do with it.

Coming off of horror films Mama, It, and IT: Chapter Two, fans are hoping Muschietti will bring the proper amount of dread that Attack on Titan deserves. Read on to find out what fans are saying about the live-action film announcement and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

