New ‘Attack On Titan: Lost Girls’ Trailer Released

Are you ready for more Attack on Titan? This year, the series will return with its third season, but that is not all. Come April, the second installment of the anime's on-going OVA miniseries will be released, and a trailer for the new episode is out.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Attack on Titan: Lost Girls' second episode has gone live. The full OVA is slated to release on April 8 when the manga's 25th volume is published. The episode will be included with the limited-edition manga volume in Japan, but no word has been released on whether the OVA episodes will come to the US.

This new episode is focused on Annie Leonhart and catches up with her after the OVA's first episode. The first OVA installment saw the Survey Corps soldier take a mission in Stohess District, but the gig isn't over yet. Episode two will see Annie dive into her ever-growing mission even more, and things will sour quickly after the girl gets shot by an unknown assailant.

So, it's a good thing the girl has Titan Shifter abilities. The trailer shows Annie crumble after being shot, and a wound like that would be fatal for anyone who didn't have the Power of a Titan coursing through their veins.

"Wall Sina, Goodbye" was the first Lost Girls OVA to go public as it landed in December. The third one will complete the trilogy in August 2018 after this second episode debuts. The OVAs are being produced by Wit Studio as the company oversees the actual Attack on Titan anime. Series creator Hajime Isayama is also working the project.

If you are not familiar with Lost Girls, then you have a bit to catch up on. The story was published back in August 2015 before Kodansha confirmed it has licensed the serial for a collected release. The manga is based on a novel of the same name, and Ryosuke Fuji wrote and illustrated the serial. The story itself focuses Mikasa and Annie by exploring the leads' backstories.

Lost Girls is made up for three collected stories. The first is titled "Wall Sina, Goodbye" and follows Annie a day before the Survey Corps heads on a mission and crosses a mysterious girl named Carly.

The second story focuses on Mikasa and is titled "Lost in the Cruel World." The story takes place in an alternate universe where Titans never existed, so she grew up with her parents by her side. Mikasa ends up meeting Eren Yeager despite the change, and it follows the start of the two's friendship.

As for the third story, "Lost Girls" sees Mikasa and Annie come together in a brief encounter during their military training days. The girls talk about their training regimes, and they even broach the sensitive topic of why they each chose to join the military.

