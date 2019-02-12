‘Attack On Titan’ Introduces Former Beast Titan User

Attack on Titan has all sorts of titans under its umbrella, but there are some who stand out. Eren Jaeger’s Attack Titan is one of a few special creatures capable of amazing things, and the Beast Titan is another. So, you can see why fans were excited to meet the man who inherited the Beast Titan before a certain man came across the power… but he’s not what fans expected.

Recently, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan went live, and it was there fans delved deep into Zeke’s past. The older man seems to be at the end of his life now that Levi has caught out the double agent. With death steps away, Zeke takes the time to look back on his childhood, and readers are introduced to a man named Tom Xaver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, Tom was the inheritor of the Beast Titan before Zeke came along. The older man met the boy when Zeke was training to become a candidate under Marley’s military. With his parents pressuring him to become a mole for the growing Eldia Restoration movement, Zeke was left untethered, but Tom helped ground the boy with frequent games of catch.

It was Tom who pushed Zeke to rat out his parents when Marley’s police came closer to discovering his parent’s treasonous plans. The choice was hard to make, but Zeke felt closer to Tom than he did his own parents. The older man continued to be a mentor to Zeke as the boy climbed through warrior ranks, but Tom had one last thing to give Zeke before passing on the Beast Titan.

According to Zeke, Tom chose to become a warrior for Marley out of self-hatred. The Eldian watched his own wife commit murder-suicide with their son after the Marley woman learned Tom was an Eldian. Disgusted with his race, Tom hoped to wipe his own people out through a mass genocide, and Zeke was quick to agree with the cause. Now, it seems Zeke is determined to use Eren as a way to make Tom’s dream a reality, and fans are all sorts of stunned by the big admission.

So, are you eager to learn more about the Beast Titan? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.