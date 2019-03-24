‘Attack on Titan’ Introduces Mysterious Titan Healer

Attack on Titan may be in its final arc, but that does not mean the series is done surprising fans. In fact, creator Hajime Isayama is about to take things up a notch, and the series’ most recent chapter proved that.

So, warning! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan below!

Not long ago, Kodansha put out the new chapter, and it was there fans met someone rather interesting. Chapter 115 caught up with Zeke as the Beast Titan inheritor as he was killed. The older man bit the dust after he tried escaping from Captain Levi, but he did not stay down for long.

Thanks to a mysterious girl, Zeke was saved and brought back to life. The man saw the young girl in his dreams just before he passed, and she was wearing a dirtied dress and smock. Carrying a bucket, the girl had her light hair pushed back, and she appears to be connected to the wandering Titan who showed up to save Zeke. The creature ripped its guts open to stuff Zeke’s body in there, and he awoke awhile later to his comrades with the following explanation:

“A girl I’ve never met before molded my body out of Earth. I was in an unknown land and all I could do was watch. It feels like I was there for years, but it felt like it was over in an instant.”

The manga shows Zeke lying still while this yet-known girl molds his body from the torso down. No explanation is given about her identity, but fans are curious whether the girl once wielded the Beast Titan herself. If this is the case, her latent power may have been the key to reviving Zeke, so fans are hoping Isayama will explain this strange phenomenon soon enough.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

