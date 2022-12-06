Attack on Titan Creator Shares When They Knew How the Series Would End

The world of Attack on Titan is massive, and over the years, the franchise has amassed a truly huge fanbase. Soon, the anime will put fans to the test as its final season will come around once more in 2023. The series is slated to release a handful of episodes before wrapping, but of course, manga readers know how the story goes already. And recently, the creator of Attack on Titan revealed how long he knew about the finale before penning it.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below. Read on with caution.

Recently, Hajime Isayama made his first appearance in the U.S. at Anime NYC, and it was there the artist appeared at a panel before fans. During the event, the artist was asked how his vision for Attack on Titan's ending changed as he worked on the series. But when it came to the fates of our heroes, well – Isayama knew them since day one.

The Final Days of Attack on Titan

"This is what I wanted to do. From the very beginning, I knew where this series would land but details like how the main character would get there weren't determined," he admitted.

Of course, the fates of our favorite Attack on Titan heroes are all over the place. The final arc threw everyone for a loop when Eren defected from the military and threw a coup over Paradis to show the world what Eldians could do. His plans for global genocide shocked millions, and in the series, it led to countless deaths including his own. In the end, Mikasa was forced to kill Eren to save humanity, and the series ends with uncertain peace.

There is no denying the ending of Attack on Titan is bleak, and Isayama has known it was coming this whole time. The only things the artist flip-flopped came in between the story's start and finish. So whether you like it or not, Isayama stood by his vision until the very end.

What do you think about Attack on Titan's ending? Did the finale leave you surprised or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.