‘Attack on Titan’ Just Brought Back Mikasa In A Big Way

Chapter 100 of the Attack on Titan manga brought both a time skip, and a huge set of developments for the future of the series and a more aggressive Eren than fans were used to.

But Chapter 101 brought an even bigger development, and fan-favorite, the return of Mikasa to the series after quite a hefty absence.

Chapter 101 begins right were 100 explosively left off as Eren Yeager transforms into his Titan form and kills Willy Tybur. Not only does this lead to an insane amount of chaos, and the death of many Marleyans as the panic leads to trampling and other unfortunate events, Eren fails to kill the final of the Nine Titans, the Hammer Titan.

Willy’s Sister reveals herself to be the War Hammer Titan and begins fighting back against Eren as the Marleyans ready their anti-Titan weaponry. The War Hammer Titan seems to get the better of Eren, and catches him off guard, with its power since it has the ability to call spikes from the ground and wield a massive hammer.

Eren is seemingly cornered, and is emerging from his Titan form when suddenly Mikasa appears to save him. Stating that he’s happy they came, Mikasa says it’s time for him to finally come home.

Not only did her appearance excite fans because of her new, shorter haired look, but her reintroduction included using the formerly in the testing phase bolt version of the maneuver gear. She manages to save Eren from the War Hammer Titan using the new tech, and this grand entrance has fans hyped for the next phase of the war between Marley and Paradis Island.

