Attack On Titan Reveals the New Jaw Titan

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga takes us one step closer to the earth shattering finale of the dark anime franchise, and a new Jaw Titan has just been revealed as the new version of the Survey Corps attempts to make their way toward a threat unlike anything they have ever faced before. With a number of lives being lost during Chapter 129 of the manga, it's clear that creator Hajime Isayama isn't afraid to pull any punches as the comics rockets toward the final battle between Marley and Eldia!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the latest arc!

With the Survey Corps attempting to make their way to Eren Jaeger, their former friend and new threat to the world at large for anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, a small war has broken out at an outpost where the Eldian people are attempting to lock down Marley's air ships. With the new group of soldiers that take warriors from both Eldia and Marley, with the likes of Armin, Mikasa, Reiner, and Annie to name a few, this new Survey Corps certainly has some serious fire power despite its small numbers.

Later on in the chapter, as things seem more lost with the ultimate goal, the young Falco, who inherited the power of the Jaw Titan in a previous chapter, unveils his new form for the first time, showing off the true power of this bizarre behemoth. Unfortunately for both Falco and his team mates however, the young boy doesn't quite have complete control over his Titan form and begins lashing out at anyone and everyone around him.

With the new Survey Corps luckily managing to take down Falco and rip him from his Titan state, they are able to achieve their goal of acquiring an airship but not without a heavy cost. With only a few chapters left of the series, it will be interesting to see what role Falco has to play in the final battle against Eren Jaeger!

