Which Characters Won't Survive Attack On Titan's Finale?

The finale for Attack On Titan is about to take place in the manga, with an anime adaptation being brought to life by Studio MAPPA, and we're placing our bets now about which characters won't make it to the end of the finale with their lives in tact. As the war between Marley and the Eldian people has taken a giant swerve, we'll break down which protagonists and antagonists might not make it to the conclusion of the series. Who do you foresee dying during the conclusion of the popular anime franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Eren Jaeger (Photo: Wit Studio) Eren Jaeger has gone from protagonist to antagonist, gaining the power of the Founding Titan and using it to unleash an army of Titans on the world that are dead set on eliminating anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins. With a new Survey Corps being created specifically to stop him, things aren't looking good for the one time hero when it comes to surviving the end of the series. prevnext

Armin (Photo: Wit Studio) The new Colossal Titan has seen his fair share of horror throughout the years as a member of the Survey Corps, and though Armin dodged a serious bullet by being given the power of this behemoth over Captain Erwin, this final adventure could prove to be his death knell. Perhaps we'll reach a point in the story where all the Titans are eliminated, with Armin now being a part of the ranks of marauding monsters. prevnext

Reiner (Photo: Wit Studio) Reiner, more so than perhaps any other character, has his fair share of sins that he needs to atone for, as the Armored Titan might be working for the side of good now, but has a higher body count than nearly anyone else currently living in the franchise. The Armored Titan has been dealing with the psychological implications of his past actions and sought to make things right, but his tortured soul may only find release via the grave. prevnext

Zeke Jaeger (Photo: Wit Studio) Zeke was present when Eren Jaeger had traveled back through time in a bid to gain the powers of the Founding Titan, even getting the chance to see his father one last time, but we would imagine that the Beast Titan is going to make a sacrifice play before the end of Attack On Titan, with his role in the story having been pretty much fulfilled. prevnext

Connie (Photo: Wit Studio ) Connie has had a rough life, which is par for the course for characters that are a part of the nation of Eldia, but he has recently had to make some really tough choices when it comes to just how he wants to proceed with the difficult decision of the new Survey Corps. Nearly feeding the young boy Falco to his Titan mother in a bid to cure her, Connie has just recently killed a number of his former soldiers in an attempt to take down Eren and his plans of genocide. prevnext

Annie (Photo: Wit Studio) Annie has just awoken from her long imprisonment that was self imposed following the conclusion of the anime's first season, and we have to imagine that her current bid to stop Eren and find her father will result in her losing her life, most likely after discovering that her father was killed as a result of a botched uprising. Much like Reiner, Annie has a lot to atone for through her betrayals and we imagine that she will be killed near the end of the series! prevnext