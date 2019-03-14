‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Major Military Infiltration

Attack on Titan is back in the headlines thanks to its new arc. As the story heads towards its final moments, things are heating up for the heroes of Paradis, but the military force is not unstoppable. It turns out a certain spy managed to move into the group, and it will not end well for Eren Jaeger.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below for Attack on Titan! Please proceed with caution:

Attack on Titan hit up fans with chapter 115 recently, and it ended with a massive cliffhanger. Fans caught up with the rebel army Eren set up against Paradis to meet a goal he created in secret with Zeke. However, a rogue Titan Warrior from Marley managed to sneak into the military in hopes of halting Eren’s plan.

The final spread picks up with Eren in a jail cell where Gabi is being held. The little girl was taken into custody after being discovered by the so-called Yeagerist faction, and Eren wants her to cooperate with him. The man asks her not-so-nicely to make a call that would bring Marley forces to her, but he is stopped short by Pieck.

Yes, the inheritor of the Cart Titan managed to make her way into Paradis and the Yeagerist faction. The woman is seen walking into Gabi’s jail cell while Eren questions the girl with a guard. Dressed as a soldier, Pieck quickly stabs the other man in the throat before holding up Eren at gunpoint. She tells Gabi to be quiet as she verifies the former hero’s identity, and the chapter ends before anything else about the infiltration can come to light.

So, did you see this sneaky move coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

