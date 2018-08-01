‘Attack On Titan’ Confirms [SPOILER] Are Related

Attack on Titan is all for dropping bombshells, and a good few of them have been about Titans. Now, it looks like the anime is shifting its focus to more human drama, so season three went big with its most recent reveal.

So, if you ever wondered whether Captain Levi has a family, then you just got an answer. In fact, you got two.

For those of who you are all up-to-date with Attack on Titan, its new episode made a big reveal about Levi. The captain’s surname was finally made public, and it turns out the soldier is part of the Ackerman clan. As such, it seems Levi is not only related to Kenny the Ripper but connected to Mikasa as well.

Yes, that’s right. Levi and Mikasa are confirmed family goals… or maybe not. That call comes down to you.

Mikasa’s heritage was made clear quite some time ago when her origin story got an adaptation. The young girl’s mother was part of the Ackerman clan, and she married a man from outside the family. After Mikasa was born, the family lived quietly, but things turned south when traffickers came to kidnap the young girl and her mother. The group ended up killing Mikasa’s parents and would have made off with her too if Eren had not shown up.

So far, there is no word on what happened to Levi’s family, but fans know the story will not be a kind one. Attack on Titan‘s most recent episode shows a few scenes from the soldier’s past which hinted the boy grew up on the streets. At some point, Kenny took in Levi for some reason to raise him, but the pair had a falling out years ago. So, it seems the legacy of the Ackerman clan just got a bit more complicated.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

