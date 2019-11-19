Attack on Titan Fan Spices Up Mikasa in New Cosplay

Attack on Titan‘s third season was one of the best received in the series ever since its first one, and that means now more fans than ever are waiting to see what’s next to come for the anime for the fourth and final season. Much of the fandom from the series stems from its chaotic and huge action scenes, and one character that often finds herself in the middle of these sequences is Mikasa Ackerman. It’s why she’s become such a fan favorite standout, and why she’s often a great choice for fans to bring to life through cosplay.

One Mikasa tribute has been especially popular with fans as it puts a spicier take on the character, and artist @joanneofarclol (who you can find on Instagram here) has definitely gotten attention for their casual and fun take on Mikasa. It’s especially great considering that Mikasa doesn’t get to breathe in the main series as she goes from one intense moment to the next!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanne (@joanneofarclol) on Nov 13, 2019 at 6:29pm PST

Seeing @joanneofarclol’s take on the character definitely has fans missing seeing Mikasa Ackerman in action, and it’s no mystery as to why as there’s no clear indication of just what she’ll be up to with the final season of the series. With the third season opening up the world of the series beyond the island that they have been used to, and opening up the Titan lore as Eren and the others learned more about the world’s history, it’s going to be a much more violent and intense series from here on out.

The manga’s had some major developments as it’s been making its way through the final arc of the series, and Mikasa has played a crucial role in how it’s all unfolded. So it’s best to enjoy these fun and lighter takes on the character before her official return sees Mikasa take on some of the most distressing and harrowing threats to date.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.