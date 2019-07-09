Attack On Titan Hits MLB With The Colossal Titan’s First Pitch

This third season of Attack On Titan saw the sadistic Beast Titan, aka Zeke Jaeger, attempt to get the “perfect game” by hurling giant boulders at super sonic speeds toward the Survey Corps. Eradicating nearly all of them, the large hairy behemoth was taken down thanks to a suicide run led by Erwin, allowing Levi the opportunity to take him down. Whether this promotion was created in part to this moment is up in the air, but the LA Dodgers decided to get in on the Attack On Titan action by incorporating the Colossal Titan into a recent game!

Twitter User Comic_Natalie shared the news that the Colossal Titan appeared not to knock down walls, but throw baseball amidst the Dodgers and bring a special Attack on Titan themed baseball glove to the proceedings:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kenta Maeda, a player for the Dodgers who is also referred to as “Maken Gymnastics”, was the first to encounter “Bertholdt” and watched as the former Survey Corps member threw out the first pitch. Luckily, no walls were knocked down, no people were eaten, and fun was had by all for this recent baseball game where the Los Angeles Dodgers squared off against the San Diego Padres.

Attack on Titan has just wrapped its third season of the wildly popular anime series with season four announced to not only air next fall in 2020, but also is confirmed as the final installment of this behemoth franchise. Ironically enough, Season Three had HUGE implications for the Colossal Titan in that Bertholdt was eaten by Armin, transferring the power to transform into this legendary creature to the Survey Corps.

What do you think of this crossover for the “Perfect Game” between Attack on Titan and Major League Baseball? Do you expect more baseball references in the fourth and final season of the popular anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and which Titan do you think would be the best baseball player!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.