Attack On Titan Drops New Illustration Ahead of Midseason Premiere

The final episodes of Attack On Titan are set to arrive early next year, bringing an end to the battle of the Titans between the Eldians and the Marleyians once and for all. With fans of the dark franchise taking bets on which characters will make it out of the final season alive, a new illustration has been released that puts the heroes and villains into some poses and attire that we certainly haven’t seen them in before.

If you need a refresher on what took place during the finale of the first half of season four of Attack On Titan, Eren Jaeger has lost his marbles and is looking to enact the “Euthanasia Plan,” with his brother Zeke, aka the Beast Titan. Looking to effectively sterilize the Eldian race by using the power of the Founding Titan, which would hypothetically stop the power of the Titans from being received by a new generation, Eren has seemingly turned on his friends and family, while also putting together a band of followers that are empathetic to his cause dubbed the Jaegerists. With the final moments seeing Eren staring down Reiner and the forces of Marley, the final episodes of Attack On Titan’s anime are set to be some of the hardest-hitting to date.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared a new image that sees Eren Jaeger, Reiner, Hange, and Levi wearing attire that viewers don’t normally see them in, which is definitely a departure from some of the bloody moments that fans have witnessed throughout the four seasons of the dark series to date:

New Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/Ei7omjondh — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 26, 2021

Season Four of Attack On Titan is set to start its second half on January 9th, giving us the final episodes of the series that will have plenty of casualties as a result of the ongoing war between the Eldians and the Marleyians. With Studio MAPPA having already released trailers to hype fans, many viewers are debating which of their favorite characters will manage to survive the upcoming battle, which is sure to surprise those who have been following the anime franchise from the very beginning.

What do you think of this new image from Attack On Titan? Which characters do you hope will make it out of the upcoming finale alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.