‘Attack on Titan’ Fans Can’t Stomach its Newest Titan

Attack on Titan‘s latest episode introduced what has to be the grossest Titan transformation yet as Rod Reiss has become a massive, squirming monstrosity heading for the Orvud District.

With its disgusting design, CG animated movement, and source of power in Rod Reiss, fans are having a hard time digesting just how gross this new Titan is.

When Rod Reiss turned into this new Titan, it was even treated as more of a nuisance constantly moving around in the background while the real story of the series moved forward. It’s being treated the same way by fans as Reiss’ gross new body has been the butt of hilarious jokes.

Fans have torn the new Titan a part online with funny nicknames such as calling it the “Big-Ass Titan,” referenced Courage the Cowardly Dog for its CG animation, saying it looks like everything from a slug to a caterpillar, invoking hilarious “unit” memes, and even making a Spongebob Squarepants reference for good measure.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Absolute Unit

‘Return the Slab’

Does this Caterpillar Turn Into a Gross Butterfly?

Big Gross Slug

ALASKAN. BULL. WORM.

Is this the Titan’s Name?

This Could Explain What Went Wrong

But Seriously Though

