Attack on Titan Tops 2022 Anime Ranking Following Massive Poll

The summer anime season is here, and that means fans are digging for the industry's next big series. 2022 has already released a slew of impressive shows ranging from action to romance and beyond. And after a recent survey in Japan, netizens have learned Attack on Titan part two is leading this year's anime releases when it comes to audience satisfaction.

The information comes from Filmarks, one of the top review services in Japan. The website hosted a ranking recently where it asked fans to vote for the best film, drama, and anime in the first half of 2022. The results have been tallied, and it turns out Attack on Titan won the vote by a hair.

According to the numbers, Attack on Titan came in first place with a score of 4.43 out of 5. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War season two came after with an impressive score of 4.33. Spy x Family, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and The Heike Story rounded up the top five picks. And to finish the top ten, fans voted for Teasing Master Takagi-san, Love Death + Robots season three, Kotaro Lives Alone, Komi Can't Communicate season two, and My Dress-Up Darling.

Outside of television, anime projects like Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween managed to land on the site's list of films for 2022 so far. Others like Fruit Basket: Prelude, Free: The Final Stroke – Volume 2, and more also made the cut.

Of course, Attack on Titan did have an epic run at the start of 2022, and there is more coming for the anime. The series will return in 2023 with its final stretch of episodes. MAPPA will oversee the anime's final comeback as Eren faces off with his former allies in a bloody war. So if you need to catch up with the series, you can find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll right now!

Are you surprised by this latest poll? Do you agree with Attack on Titan topping the list here...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Crunchyroll