‘Attack on Titan’ Casts Piccolo, Portgas Ace Voice Actor

Attack on Titan‘s third season has reached a major turning point as now that Eren, Historia, and the others have learned more about the history of the Power of the Titans, it’s time to solve even more mysteries.

Part of this will be an exploration into Uri Reiss, who will be portrayed by Toshio Furukawa in the anime, who has performed for roles such as Piccolo in Dragon Ball and Portgas D. Ace in One Piece.

Furukawa’s performed for many anime franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam, Urusei Yatsura, and Fist of the North Star along with the aforementioned Dragon Ball and One Piece contributions, and now he’ll be bringing his talent to the Attack on Titan series. Uri Reiss plays a pretty significant role in the series, as well.

As revealed in a previous episode, when Rod Reiss revealed what happened to the rest of the Reiss family, Uri Reiss was someone who, along with Rod, wanted their father to use the Power of the Titans to end the epidemic forever. But despite fighting all of that, he eventually inherited the Power of the Titans and followed along with his father’s wishes in the end.

He was overcome by his godly like omnipotence brought on by the power, and he also passed down his power as well. After Frieda Reiss devoured him and accepted the power, she was bound to pass it on too before Eren’s father came and stole the power away. But now it seems since Uri’s been given a voice, fans will learn more about this mysterious addition to the series lore.

