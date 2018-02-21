Pro Wrestler Wins Championship Match In ‘Attack on Titan’ Cosplay

If you need to win a brawl, then you may want to channel your inner-otaku when fists start flying. After all, the strategy worked beautifully for one professional wrestler when she stepped into her championship match.

When in doubt, wrestlers need to remember a simple thing. What would Mikasa do, huh?

This week, the Attack on Titan heroine came in clutch for Leva Bates. The wrestler took to Twitter to tell her fans she won the first-ever women’s championship title for Heavy on Wrestling.

Last night, I won the 1st ever @RealHeavyon women’s championship! Setting a foundation & creating history. Building a wall of excellence. (Get it? A wall? Attack on Titan cosplay? 🤷🏻‍♀️😂)#attackontitan #cosplay #wrestling pic.twitter.com/gUSjiFHVjR — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) February 19, 2018

“Last night, I won the 1st ever @RealHeavyon women’s championship,” the decorated wrestler wrote. “Setting a foundation & creating history. Building a wall of excellence. (Get it? A wall? Attack on Titan cosplay?)”

As you can see above, Bates entered the ring looking just like Mikasa. The professional wrestler donned the heroine’s tan jacket and white shirt. Complete with a wig, the cosplay was altered with brown shorts to give Bates mobility to wrestle, but her red scarf made it clear she was dressed up as the anime heroine.

For those of you who do not know Bates, she has been a wrestler since 2006. The 37-year-old is known best for appearing with the WWE in the NXT program as Blue Pants. She performs regularly in the independent circuit as well, and Leva is a fan of going into her matches cosplaying. In the past, the wrestler has dressed up as characters like The Bride from Kill Bill and more.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

