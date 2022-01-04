Attack on Titan Reveals the Next Opening Theme for Season 4

Attack on Titan might not be your cup of tea, but it is for millions of fans worldwide. The series is one of the biggest in anime, so of course, there are high expectations for its final season. Attack on Titan will have to make or break this weekend when its fourth season resumes at last, and now, a new report suggests the show will go live with a new opening in tow.

The new report cropped up online courtesy of fan pages like SPY which have a solid record with scoops. It was there fans were told Attack on Titan is about to debut a new theme which isn’t that surprising to hear. But now, we have an idea of who will be performing the track.

According to the rumor, the band SiM will be performing the opening theme. The single will be titled “The Rumbling” so fans who read the manga have an idea of what’s coming up. After all, the Rumbling has roots in the manga’s final arc, and it is a wild thing to see firsthand. This means Attack on Titan season four will bring it to life soon, and anime-only fans are going to be left equal parts stunned and scared.

For those who aren’t familiar with SiM, the group is no stranger to anime. The group did an opening theme for Shingeki no Bahamut and even returned to do another song in 2017. SiM has also done a variety of songs for PlayStation games such as Crows: Burning Edge. Given their classic heavy metal sound, SiM is perfect for this opening theme, and fans are eager to get their first listen. After all, Attack on Titan season four returns this weekend, so here’s to hoping SiM blows netizens away with their new track. You’ll be able to binge the midseason premiere as usual over on Crunchyroll and Funimation if you live stateside.

What do you think of this new opening order? Are you hyped for Attack on Titan's return to TV?