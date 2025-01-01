Attack on Titan Requiem Releases New Trailer: Watch

Attack on Titan is already planning to have a big 2025, as the brutal anime franchise has confirmed that its first movie, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, is coming to North American theaters. Luckily, this isn’t the only big news for the New Year for fans of the Scout Regiment. Attack on Titan: Requiem is a new fan-made anime project that will create an alternate ending to the original series. Alongside a new trailer for the project, Studio Eclypse has also revealed when the alternate ending will arrive and Survey Corps fans won’t be waiting much longer to see this parallel universe.

Attack on Titan: Requiem is slated to arrive on January 15th, presented as an English Dub with new fan voice actors to portray this unique story that will flip the script on the anime’s grand finale. While the details of what changes will be made in the fight between Eren Jaeger and the Scouts have yet to be fully revealed, the new trailer shows that things are looking to be quite different to what anime fans witnessed from Studio MAPPA. The fan studio responsible for this project, unfortunately, saw quite some controversy in 2024, thanks to its fan project, Berserk: The Black Swordsman, being canceled thanks to Young Animal’s interjection.

Studio Eclypse

Requiem is Coming

This upcoming fan project is a welcome addition for Attack on Titan fans, who are still coming to terms with the idea that there are no sequels or spin-offs coming from creator Hajime Isayama. While the official series’ grand finale did hint at the story continuing far into the future, Isayama himself presented this idea to hint at the fact that the cycle of violence would never end for this anime world. Luckily, Isayama is more than willing to make a comeback to his beloved universe as he proved with a short story focusing on Captain Levi’s past, Attack on Titan: Bad Boy.

Attack on Titan: A Titanic 2025

While Attack on Titan: The Last Attack wasn’t a new story in the anime universe, it still garnered quite a few box office receipts when it arrived in Japan. The compilation film not only fused the final episodes of the television series into one large film, it added a brand new post-credits scene that many anime fans didn’t see coming. In the final scene of the film, MAPPA took the opportunity to show off an alternate reality wherein Eren, Mikasa, and Armin were high school students, watching The Last Attack for themselves and adding their commentary to it. While the post-credits scene didn’t change the game in terms of The Last Attack’s story, it was a big incentive for fans to hit theaters to check out the Scouts’ final battle on the big screen.

Want to stay up to date on the Scout Regiment following the franchise's grand finale?