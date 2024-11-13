Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Smashes Expectations With Opening Weekend Box Office

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has been in the news a lot lately. Aside from being the first, and potentially last, film of the brutal anime franchise, the recent movie is one that added a brand new scene to the anime’s lore. In the lead-up to the film’s release in Japan, The Last Attack has been touting new footage that would be added to the compilation movie in the form of a new post-credits scene. While anime fans might have already witnessed the final episodes of the television series that make up this movie, that hasn’t stopped theater-goers from helping Attack on Titan: The Last Attack rumble at the box office.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has stormed its way to the top spot of the box office in Japan, managing to overtake Venom: The Last Dance for the crown. The compilation film brought in around $1.63 million USD in Japan, which might not seem like a lot in comparison to Hollywood blockbusters but is a good takeaway considering what The Last Attack is. Shockingly enough, Attack on Titan was able to overtake not only films like Venom: The Last Dance and Red One, but a brand new anime film to hit the silver screen. Kamen Rider’s latest anime movie, Fuuto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shozo, took the number five spot, trailing the Scout Regiment’s theatrical debut.

The Power of Anime Compilations

Attack on Titan is in good company when it comes to anime properties fusing their biggest episodes for the big screen. In recent memory, we’ve seen examples of series such as Demon Slayer, Dandadan, Dragon Ball Daima, and more arrive on the silver screen thanks to compiling previous episodes. Unfortunately, The Last Attack has yet to confirm if it will make its way from Japan to North America though the fact that it has become the number one movie in the Eastern company. Fingers crossed that we’ll see the Scout Regiment hitting the silver screen in the West.

Attack on Titan’s Post-Credits Scene

As mentioned earlier, The Last Attack has an entirely new post-credits scene that many anime fans didn’t see coming. Rather than hinting at a potential sequel for the franchise, the scene in question gives anime fans a look at an alternate reality in which Armin, Mikasa, and Eren Jaeger aren’t fighting for the fate of the world. Instead, the trio are watching Attack on Titan: The Last Attack themselves and offering commentary on what transpired on the screen.

The scene originally took place in “Attack on School Castes,” a series of short stories from creator Hajime Isayama that re-imagined the characters of the brutal franchise. In this alternate world, Titans do not exist and the Survey Corps lives in a reality that is quite like our own. While there has been no word on this spin-off receiving its own series, there are a handful of other segments from the manga that have yet to be adapted.

As for Attack on Titan as a whole, the series doesn’t appear to be creating any new stories in its universe. Hajime Isayama has stated in the past that he doesn’t plan on returning to this universe for a full series though the artist is more than willing to return to it should the need arise. Earlier this year, Isayama created a short story, Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, which explored the early days of Captain Levi before he strapped on his three-dimensional maneuver gear. Should Hajime work on a new manga in this universe, we here at ComicBook.com will be sure to let you know.

