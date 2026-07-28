Berserk Composer Resurrects Anime’s Biggest Track Live

Berserk has long been a major franchise in the anime world, placing the spotlight on the dark story of Guts and the unfortunate members of the Band of the Hawk. Unfortunately, the goodwill that has long surrounded the dark manga series isn’t shared by the anime adaptations that have arrived over the years. 2016’s Berserk anime adaptation is routinely thought of by fans as far from living up to its source material, though this fact doesn’t mean that every adaptation isn’t worth checking out. 1997’s Berserk has its problems according to fans, but a series composer has once again revealed why its soundtrack is not one of said issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the biggest and most recognizable songs in Berserk history is “Forces,” which was a part of the overall soundtrack for the 1997 anime adaptation. Performed by legendary composer Susumu Hirasawa, the musician threw in quite a curveball during one of his recent live performances for Black Swordsman enthusiasts. First released on November 1st of that year, Forces has become the unofficial theme for Berserk ever since, and while there have certainly been contenders, many fans agree that Hirasawa’s track has yet to be beaten. Luckily, you can check out the live performance below.

The Berserk Anime Problem

GEMBA

The last time we witnessed the Black Swordsman in action on the screen was with Berserk: Memorial Edition, a television series that added new footage to the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc film trilogy. While the series took footage that had already hit the silver screen, the television series was still a welcome addition to Band of the Hawk enthusiasts. When it comes to “new” anime adaptations, the 2016 Berserk offering is the last time that new material from the manga had been brought to the screen with its two-season offering. Unfortunately, ever since the release of this much-maligned series, all has been quite relating to the possibility of a new Berserk anime landing on the small screen.

Luckily, even though no Berserk anime is on the horizon, the manga has still been going strong. Earlier this year, the dark series dropped three new chapters that changed the game in quite a few ways. Finally making his way out of the Kushan cave, Guts now has abilities that make him far stronger than he has ever been, while Griffith is on the receiving end from his fellow members of the Godhand. To date, the current creative team behind the manga is writer Kouji Mori and the artists of Studio Gaga, looking to honor deceased creator Kentaro Miura by wrapping up the series. Fingers crossed we’ll one day see Guts lay down the Dragon Slayer and find peace.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!