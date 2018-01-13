‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Gives First Look At Kenny

Attack on Titan fans recently got their best look at the upcoming third season yet, and with the new key visual for the series introduces a big incoming threat towards Levi Ackerman.

The key visual features Levi Ackerman with his sword on the neck of an intense looking man who his pointing a gun at Levi’s face. Fans of the manga know this man is Kenny, and are very happy to get their first look at him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seeing Kenny in the key visual confirms that he will play just as huge of a role in the anime as he did in the manga. Kenny Ackerman, Levi’s uncle, is a character who is always in search of power. As a member of the Military Police’ Anti-Personnel Control Squad, he’ll do whatever it takes to achieve his goals even if it means murdering women and children.

He’s an incredibly ruthless presence, explaining the animosity between him and Levi in the key visual. Kenny also plays a major role in the “Uprising” arc, which will most likely be the bulk of the third anime season. Sent by the Military Police to capture Eren and Historia, he reveals that he and the other Anti-Personnel members have a unique maneuver gear that is specifically meant to put down humans rather than Titans (it’s also what he’s threatening Levi with in the visual).

His presence in the series also marks a major shift in tone as fights and killing happen between people rather than the Titans as seen in the rest of the series. A less fantastical enemy for our characters grounds the series in a far darker tone than before.

Now that he’s confirmed for the third season, expect to see other major developments to come to light as the “Uprising” arc takes shape in the anime series.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering in 2018. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc