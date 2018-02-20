When Will ‘Attack on Titan’s Season Three Trailer Debut?

There is a lot going down in the world of anime in 2018. A horde of new shows will debut this year while plenty of other fan-favorite series make their comeback. Attack on Titan will be one such anime, but fans have yet to see any footage of its third season. However, that could all change soon.

After all, fans think they have figured out the timing behind Wit Studios’ trailer releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This summer, Attack on Titan is poised to unveil its third season after its second premiered last spring. Little information has been given about the impending release save for a poster, so fans are desperate for a sneak-peek at some season three footage. With months left until its return, Attack on Titan knows how to make fan antsy, but the fandom thinks March holds the key to its next trailer debut.

Right now, fans seem certain the Attack on Titan trailer will debut in March 2018 if not early April. The fandom is pointing to that timeframe because of Wit Studios’ prior trailer releases for the anime. The debut trailer for season one went public on December 8, 2012 when the January issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine hit shelves. The trailer released 3 months and 3 weeks before the show finally aired in Japan.

As for season two, its first trailer debut on December 25, 2016 in honor of Levi’s birthday. The reel was shared 3 months and 1 week ahead of the season’s premiere. So, you may have noticed a pattern.

If season three follows the trend, its first trailer should drop 3-4 months ahead of its debut. The anime is also likely to time the debut with a special date like a birthday or event. Anime Japan 2018 will take place from March 22-25, and Eren Jaeger’s birthday is on March 30. Either of those dates would give the trailer a great release window, so fans will want to stay vigilant for Attack on Titan updates next month.

