‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Confirms [SPOILER] About Armin

Attack on Titan‘s third season is one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year, and with its Summer premiere itching closer new details have popped up as to what kind of intensity fans should expect to see.

Each character will undergo a major change, and that includes humble Armin, who the producer of the series have confirmed will face his toughest and bleakest challenges yet.

In an interview with Animedia (via SNK News), series producer Nakatake Tetsuya teased a big coming change for Armin:

“Of course, I hope everyone cares about how he will grow as a strategist. But at the same time, I have to recommend one scene. It’s the one where he’s being pressured by an older man. When you watch that, you will feel sympathetic towards Armin…but I feel like, especially for fans that observe this series from various perspectives, that scene should not be missed.”

Fans who have followed the manga series know this pivotal moment to be when the Survey Corps suddenly find themselves within a fight against other humans using a strange, yet deadly version of the maneuver gear.

These human vs. human fights will be a major focus on the upcoming season, so there’s one moment in particular where Armin has to decide whether or not to kill another human in order to save his squad mate. If Tetsuya’s words ring true to events beyond this pivotal moment, then perhaps there may be an even greater transformation for him on the horizon in the anime.

Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

