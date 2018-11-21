‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Blu-ray Reveals Cover Art

Attack on Titan‘s third season was a huge hit with fans, and although it will not be completed until sometime next year, there’s still plenty for fans to chew on until the series returns.

The second volume of the third season will soon release in Japan, and the cover art features a handsome looking Erwin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first half of the third season focused quite a bit on Erwin and Historia, as the Survey Corps found themselves on the cusp of a military and royal coup de etat. Erwin was in the center of many of the third season’s big developments, so it’s no wonder why he graces the cover of one of the home video releases.

The third season of the series was accepted well critically and commercially. The final episode of the season saw an odd tease for what’s to come in the future. With a glitched out ending in the credits revealing one major scene that fans recognized as an emotional one. This has left them biting their fingernails (without the unfortunate Titan transformation, of course) until the series makes its official return next year.

Though if you’re really curious, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever, there’s a concrete ending in mind. Though fans of the anime will most likely have a lot longer to enjoy the series.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.