Attack On Titan Teases Season 3 Climax With New Episode Titles

Attack on Titan has kept a close hold on its third season, and that careful oversight has gone a long way. So far, the anime’s on-going season is its best one yet according to fans, and it sounds like things are about to get even more intense for Eren Jaeger.

After all, several new episode titles have gone live for the anime, and Attack on Titan is about to step into some high-action reveals.

According to the official Attack on Titan website, the next three episodes have all revealed their titles. You can check out their names and release dates below:

June 9 – The Basement

June 16 – That Day

Jun 23 – The Attack Titan

For anime-only viewers, these names are plenty intriguing. Not only is the next episode titled after the basement abandoned in Eren’s childhood home, but the following episode is even more curious. “That Day” could refer to any major event in the anime, but fans are expecting season three to dive back into its first season here and tell its debut episode from a different point of view.

Of course, manga readers know what each of these episodes will entail. Each of these titles come directly from the name of a manga chapter. Episode 7 will directly adapt chapter 85 which is one of the manga’s most famous chapters to date. So if you have been waiting for Attack on Titan to make one of its biggest reveals of all time, then the anime will make that happen for you real soon.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.