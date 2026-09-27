The Apothecary Diaries Creator Breaks Silence on New Anime

The Apothecary Diaries is one of the most popular anime, manga, and light novel franchises in the world. With over 57 million copies in circulation, the series has an anime adaptation and even a live-action in the works, along with the ongoing manga and light novel. Written by Natsu Hyuga, the series is loved for its complex themes, clever mystery format, and political intrigue. Maomao is considered one of the best protagonists in recent years, and there’s no denying she’s more than deserving of all the praise. Although Hyuga is most popular for The Apothecary Diaries, she has worked on several more light novels and manga over the years.

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Most of them remain in the shadow of The Apothecary Diaries, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t intriguing enough to catch viewers’ attention. One of her underrated series, The Failure at God School, confirmed an anime adaptation this month. While a release window hasn’t been revealed yet, the first look of the TV anime is enough to draw viewers’ attention. The anime is based on an ongoing manga written by Natsu Hyuga and illustrated by Modomu Akagawara. Following the anime confirmation, Hyuga shared a message to fans on her official X handle.

The Apothecary Diaries Creator Talks About Her New Anime

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Quoting the official anime account, Hyuga shared, “In a completely ordinary modern society, the only unusual thing is that gods exist in this world. It’s the story of a girl named Nagi, who lacks divine powers, attending a school to train to become a god.”

While most of her fans are familiar with her historical drama, The Apothecary Diaries, the new series has an entirely different premise. It takes place in a modern world where gods exist. The story centers around a young girl named Nagi who doesn’t have enough divine powers, but she continues on the path of becoming a god. While the creator doesn’t delve deeper into the premise of the story, it has another surprisingly intriguing and charming protagonist. The manga has been serializing in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine since 2021. Yen Press has released four volumes in English so far, and it continues to make this series more easily accessible for fans in the U.S.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries Anime?

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The release date of the anime is closer than ever, which is all the more reason the anime is currently in the spotlight. The series shared the second main trailer along with the reveal of the ending theme by Eve, the artist behind Jujutsu Kaisen’s first opening theme. Fans also get a better look at Shotei, who will play a crucial role in the upcoming season. While the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect it to be around 12-13 since the Fall 2026 lineup only includes the first cour of Season 3. The second cour will be released in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 lineup. The anime will be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can also find the previous two seasons. Additionally, fans are also awaiting updates on the feature-length movie, which is scheduled to premiere in Japan this December.