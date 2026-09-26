4 Years Later, One of Shonen Jump’s Coolest Hits Is Finally Getting an Anime

After four long years, one of Shonen Jump‘s coolest manga hits has announced it’s going to be making its debut with its own official anime adaptation next. While fans of Shueisha’s various Jump magazines have seen all kinds of projects make the jump to anime over the years, there are still many other titles that fans are hoping see get announced next. This includes some of the cooler hits that might not be getting a ton of attention right now, and one is about to get much bigger next year.

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Neoshoco’s Phantom Busters has officially announced it’s going to be making its official TV anime adaptation debut in 2027, four years after its initial debut. To help celebrate the official announcement for the anime, original series creator Neoshoco shared a special new illustration to hype up its debut next year. Not only that, but the creator behind it couldn’t help but hide their hype on social media, “Thanks to everyone, it’s been decided that it will be adapted into a TV anime in 2027! Thank you!”

New Phantom Busters Anime Announced for 2027

Courtesy of Shueisha

Phantom Busters has been slated for a release sometime next year, but unfortunately has yet to confirm many concrete details about its anime debut as of this time. Outside of confirming it’s going to be a TV series, there are currently no release date or window details, production staff, or voice cast revealed. That also means that any potential international release plans are even further off from being revealed as of this time. But thankfully with a 2027 release, it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see their favorites in motion. And the creator is excited for that in particular, “And please take good care of the Phanbus members who will move and talk!!”

Phantom Busters first made its debut in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine back in 2023, and thankfully it’s now easier than ever to catch up with the series if you’ve missed out. Its monthly release schedule has meant that the series needed to build up enough sufficient materials for a potential adaptation, and the extra time meant a longer wait for the anime’s confirmation. But as a way to make it easier to read for international fans, Viz Media is now releasing it on a Simulpub basis alongside the chapters’ releases in Japan.

What’s So Special About Phantom Busters?

Courtesy of Shueisha

There have really only been a little under 35 chapters released for Phantom Busters at this time, and that means there’s plenty of room for the anime to explore. The series is now available to read with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library with a cool update just before the anime’s official announcement, so it’s clear that fans can be fully ready for its debut when it hits next year. With a group of high school boys forming an exorcist club, this is one of those series that’s going to blow up when its anime hits.

Shonen Jump has been giving all sorts of 2020s series a chance with new anime adaptations as they kick off a whole new generation of potential hits, and Phantom Busters could end up being one of those for 2027. It’s got a lot of cool ideas thanks to the core group at the center, and their dynamic is likely going to be one that fans will sink into when it hits.