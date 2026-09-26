Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms New Spinoff Anime After Finale (First Look Revealed)

One of the biggest Isekai anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has come to an end for the year, and with it has confirmed it’s coming back with a new spinoff anime next. The final episodes of the Summer 2026 anime schedule are wrapping up their runs as a new wave of anime releases for the Fall 2026 anime schedule ready to make their respective debuts. But while it’s time to say goodbye for now to some of the biggest shows, one franchise already confirmed it has lots more on the way.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has come to an end for the year, but thankfully the final episode also revealed some huge plans for the franchise’s future. Not only is the fourth season returning for more episodes next year, it has also been confirmed that a whole new spinoff is on the way too. Focusing on one of its key villains as he attempts to get his revenge after his defeat, you can check out the first look at That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman’s Revenge below.

New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Spinoff Anime Announced

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman’s Revenge has been announced for a scheduled release sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. Adapting Wataru Kajika’s official spinoff manga of the same name, the new series will be directed by Kentaro Sugimoto for studio 8-Bit (the studio behind the main anime series). Yuji Haibara will be providing the scripts, and Asumi Hashimoto and Hideki Sakai will be providing the character designs. Takehito Konaysu will also be reprising his role as Clayman for the new series as well.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman’s Revenge is a pretty fun twist on the Isekai genre. Because while this world has already introduced fans to the idea that it wasn’t just Rimuru that found himself reincarnated into this world from Japan, this series also uses time travel. Introduced during the fourth season with the hero Chronoa’s true power, time travel opens up a whole new route for stories as Clayman found himself reincarnated into the past with all of the knowledge of his future defeat. Now he’s trying anything he can to avoid that fate.

What’s Next for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 ended its run this year after two full cours of episodes, but that’s far from everything. It was initially announced with plans of being the biggest season in the franchise to date. With five cours slated for the entire season, Season 4 is going to take a break for a few months before it returns next year with two more cours of episodes. Along with this spinoff, there’s a lot to look forward to for the franchise in the coming year.

It was confirmed alongside the announcement of the new spinoff series that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 will be returning for its next wave of episodes sometime in July 2027 as part of the Summer 2027 anime schedule. That means fans are going to still get a double dose of the anime next year, so catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.