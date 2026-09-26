Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Returns With New Look Ahead of Season 3

It’s been three years since Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its official TV anime adaptation debut, and the anime has returned with a cool new look while it’s in the works on its Season 3 comeback. Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series was already a fantasy hit, but things absolutely exploded with the franchise following the debut of its anime. The series is now a major juggernaut as fans anxiously wait to see what’s coming next, and thankfully the franchise is going all out to help ease that anxiety.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on the anime’s third season, but it’s also officially kicked off the third anniversary celebration of the anime series. Originally premiering in September 2023, the anime has shared a fun new visual of the main crew as fans celebrate how far the anime has come (and how many lives have been impacted) after all this time. You can check it out below as you also wait to see what’s next for the anime’s future.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Celebrates the Anime’s 3rd Anniversary

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End wrapped up the second season of the TV anime series earlier this year, and with it revealed more of its plans for the future. Not only is it working on a third season of the series, but the franchise also has a big concert tour making its way to North America. The first stop in North America is on October 4th at Carnegie Hall in New York, but other international stops on the tour have yet to be revealed as of this time. But at the same time, the anime is also working on the third season. It’s just going to be quite a while before it actually premieres.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is currently scheduled for a release next October as part of the Fall 2027 anime schedule. That means it’s about a year away from its eventual premiere, but that also will be a year after the second season hit. That’s a much quicker turnaround that the anime had between its first and second seasons, and thus makes this third season all the more intriguing considering what’s going to be on the way with big battles teased for the next arc.

What to Know for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The new episodes will feature a returning production staff and cast with Tomoya Kitagawa returning as director for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 for Madhouse with Tomomi Suzuki handling the composition, Maru Takase and Keisuke Kojima providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music. This new season will be adapting the Golden Land Arc from the original manga, and it’s going to be an arc bigger than everything we had seen during Season 2’s run earlier this year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be introducing Macht to the anime with this coming arc, and they are supposed to be the strongest of the Seven Sages of Destruction. The manga has some cool battles through this arc, and given Season 2’s lack of overall action, it’s definitely going to be a welcome return when it hits next Fall.