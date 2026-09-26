Major Crunchyroll Isekai Shares First Look Trailer for Season Finale – Watch

A major Isekai anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll is gearing up for its final episode of the year, and a new trailer is showing off the first look at how it’s all going to come to an end. With a new wave of anime readying to make their respective debuts as part of the upcoming Fall 2026 anime schedule, it’s time to say goodbye to all of the shows you might have been enjoying through the Summer. That includes a big Isekai franchise that’s near an end for its third season.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is nearing the end of its run for the year, and it’s been one big twist after another. The latest episodes have been inching towards this finale with some of the most heartbreaking materials put to screens on the series thus far, but it seems like everything’s moving toward a positive future with the first look on the season’s final episode for the year. You can check out the first look trailer for its finale below.

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Finale Trailer Teases Eris’ Return

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Episode 14 has been titled “Resolve,” and will be making its debut on Sunday, September 27th in Japan. The episode will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits much like the rest of the series thus far, and the synopsis for the finale teases how Rudeus is moving on after reading the depressing diary that Old Rudeus had left behind. And he wants to try and do his best to avoid everything that happened in that bleak future.

“After finishing reading the old Rudeus’s diary, Rudeus begins to act to protect his beloved family and avert a tragic future,” the synopsis for the finale begins. “He tells Sylphiette and Roxy that their family may be in danger, while concealing the existence and details of the old Rudeus. He also tells them about the existence of Eris…” So after finding out what kind of future that the Man-God wants him to have through Old Rudeus’ diary, Rudeus is now taking actions to make sure that he can avoid all of the deaths for his loved ones.

What’s Next for Mushoku Tensei?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is set to end its episodes for the year, but it’s highly like that it’s going to make a quick turnaround for its next cour of episodes. It’s been a major hit with Isekai fans ever since the anime made its debut, and there’s no doubt that it’s going to continue with more either way. That’s even more true now that the anime has twisted the knife in fans by showing off what kind of terrible future could be ahead for all of the fan favorites.

The biggest tease heading into the finale has been Eris’ return. The new season kicked off with a reveal of what Eris had been up to since she left Rudeus’ side, and it was explained that she wanted to train as much as she could before she felt strong enough to be with him. As Old Rudeus instructed Rudeus to reach out to her, it seems like Eris is finally going to be brought into the fold. Make sure to catch up with it all on Crunchyroll.