Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Confirms U.S. Release Date With First Look

Jujutsu Kaisen has a new sequel coming to shelves in the United States, and has confirmed its release date with the first look at its new cover art for the occasion. Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2024, but series creator Gege Akutami made his surprising return to the magazine last year with a brand new sequel series taking the story decades into the future. Now after wrapping up its run in Japan, the sequel is gearing up for its launch in the United States.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is finally going to make its physical volume launch on store shelves in the United States next year, and Viz Media has confirmed their big plans for the occasion. They will be releasing three variant covers of the first volume of the sequel series when it hits, and you can check out the cover art for the first volume below ahead of its 2027 launch as shared through Viz Media’s official social media account below.

Cover reveal! 👁️

The sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Vol. 1 (Story by Gege Akutami, Art by Yuji Iwasaki) releases January 5, 2027 with 1 standard cover and 3 variant covers.

Pre-order the standard cover now: https://t.co/syoKPJymMS pic.twitter.com/TfLvkalumt — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) September 25, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume 1 will be hitting shelves in the United States on January 5th next year, and it will be getting special covers for its releases with Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Books-a-Million when it hits. This covers the first slate of chapters for the sequel series, but it’s relatively short overall. The sequel series made its debut late last year, and only ran for about six months in total before it came to an end with Shonen Jump earlier this Spring. And fans are still asking plenty of questions as to how it all came to an end.

When Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was first announced to be in the works, fans were excited by the prospect of a sequel picking up from the original given how many things seemed left unanswered. Unfortunately as the sequel progressed, it became clear that it was only going to raise further questions through its run. Taking place 80 years after the original series and focusing on new characters, creator Gege Akutami even revealed that he didn’t plan to bring back any of the original characters at first.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Gege Akutami also confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story has officially come to an end with the end of the sequel series earlier this Spring, and unfortunately it means all of those new questions are going to be just as unanswered as all of the others. But thankfully there’s still much more of the franchise in the works as the TV anime series is now in development on the anime’s next big season. And it’s going to pick up right from where it all left off, and that means more big fights are on the way.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time. Takeru Sato will be directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA following his time with the third season, but there are still many other details yet to be revealed for the anime’s return as of this time. But are you going to be picking up Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo when it hits? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!