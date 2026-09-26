Cool Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Part 2 Start Date With New Trailer – Watch

A cool Isekai anime series is going to be continuing its run through the rest of its debut season this Fall on Crunchyroll, and a new trailer is showing off what to expect from its next wave of episodes. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is kicking off its run this week with some of the shows making their earliest premieres, and there are a ton of new shows that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. But at the same time, there are many others that are set to continue as well.

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The anime adaptation for Nekoko’s The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System was one of the franchises that made its impact with Isekai anime fans this Summer, and the first half of its debut season has gone viral with a lot of its moments. But now it’s set to continue through its second half this October, and fans have gotten the first look at some new faces and more with a new trailer showing it all off with Crunchyroll below.

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The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System will officially kick off its second cour of episodes with Crunchyroll on October 1st, and it will be continuing through the Fall 2026 anime schedule as part of their packed slate. As detailed by a press release, the anime will continue with its current production staff and voice cast. Shingo Suzuki and Katsumasa Yokomine direct the anime for GoHands with Takayuki Uchida providing the character designs, and Ludvig Forssell composing the music.

The new opening theme for The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System for the second cour is titled “Rewrite the Answer” as performed by Tokoyami Towa, and the ending theme is titled “Contemporary Dance” as performed by PompadollS. There have been some new additions made to the cast teased by this trailer as well with the likes of Kosuke Tanabe as Kelt, Tsugumi Sakuragi as Maebel, Misaki Kuno as Hilde, and Kengo Kawanishi as Carlos.

What to Know for The Exiled Heavy Knight Part 2

© Nekoko, BroccoLee, Jaian, KODANSHA/"The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System"

Production Committee.

Much like the first half of the season thus far, Crunchyroll will also be offering an English dub release for The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Part 2. Now is the perfect time to catch up with it all before the second half of the series kicks off its run, and more fans will see why it’s been such a big deal for Isekai thus far. Most of the reason it’s gone viral is due to GoHands’ always wild visual productions, and it’s clear that the series is offering up a whole new take on those productions.

With so many new anime both brand new and returning to look forward to for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, there are likely many continuing shows like this one that might be buried underneath all of the new offerings. But make sure you’re keeping a tab on this one as it continues to air its new episodes.