Solo Leveling Passes the Torch to New Fall 2026 Anime With Official Crossover

Solo Leveling has been one of the biggest new anime releases of the last few years, and now it’s passing the torch for a new Fall 2026 anime release with an official crossover showing them off. The new wave of Fall 2026 anime is starting to hit this week, and with it fans are going to see some of the most anticipated new releases of the year. This also includes another major Korean webcomic series that’s hoping to follow in the success of Solo Leveling like it did with its own debut.

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REDICE STUDIO’s Overgeared anime will be making its debut this weekend as part of the early start to the Fall 2026 anime season, and because it shares a home with Solo Leveling, the two have been able to share the screen with a special crossover ahead of the new anime’s premiere. Featuring the two protagonists from both series staring one another down before the coming debut, you can check out the crossover for the both of them below.

Overgeared Readies for Fall 2026 Premiere With Solo Leveling Crossover

©TEMPAL Animation Partners / © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Overgeared is set to make its debut on September 27th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be offering an English dub release as part of their stacked schedule, and it’s currently slated for a Simuldub release with its premiere coming this week as well. The anime has quite a lot to look ahead to in the coming weeks, and it’s starting off the Fall on the right foot.

Ayako Kono will be directing Overgeared for J.C. Staff and EGG FIRM with Kenta Ihara providing the scripts and character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa composing the music. The opening theme for the anime is titled “SATISFY” as performed by Re:name, and the ending theme is titled “Ray of Emotion” as performed by TAO. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the new anime is going to be sticking around for, but it’s going to be introducing fans to a ton of characters through its debut outing.

What to Know for Overgeared

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Overgeared will feature a voice cast including Tatsumaru Tachibana as Grid, Asami Seto as Yura, Saya Fukuzumi as Euphemina, Shuntaro Takayama as Huroi, Riho Sugiyama as Jishuka, Masaaki Mizunaka as Toban, Ko Bonkobara as Regas, Masaya Fukunishi as Vantner, Kohei Amasaki as Pon (Fon), Shunichi Toki as Faker, Yuki Murata as Irene, and Yurika Hirayama as Isabel. The English dub version is led by Ricco Fajardo as Grid, Alexis Tipton as Irene, Morgan Lauré as Yura, and Bradley Gareth as Doran.

While Overgeared is coming our way this Fall, thankfully Solo Leveling also has more of its own anime in the works. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has been officially announced as a brand new feature film release picking up from the events of the anime’s second season, and will throw Jinwoo into more chaos. It’s yet to be revealed exactly when this new film is going to hit, so make sure to catch up with the anime on Crunchyroll too.

Are you hoping to see Overgeared match up with Solo Leveling’s success? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!