‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Episode Titles Surface Online

Attack on Titan‘s third season went on hiatus in the middle of a major arc last year, so fans have been hanging on patiently for the season to return. Now that the premiere of Season 3 Part 2 is just under two weeks away after so much waiting, fans are getting hyped for the series all over again as it prepares to launch as part of the Spring 2019 anime season.

Now that the premiere is so close, the official website for the series has shared the titles of the first four episodes of Season 3 Part 2. Read on to find out more, but beware of minor spoilers as the titles of the episodes reference certain chapters of the original manga series.

As revealed on the website, the first four episodes are titled as such:

Episode 13 – “The Town Where Everything Began”

Episode 14 – “The Thunder Spears”

Episode 15 – “Descent”

Episode 16 – “Perfect Game”

Given the titles of these first four episodes, the current theory is that each new episode of the series will be adapting at least two of the manga chapters. This begins with Chapter 73 of the series, “The Town Where Everything Began” and ends with Chapter 79, “Perfect Game.” With this pace, the current fan theory also suggests that the final moments of Season 3 will be adapting Chapter 90 of the series, “To the Other Side of the Wall.”

With the big revelation that comes in that particular chapter, it would not be a bad place to bring the third season to an end as the manga itself changes quite a bit after this particular point. But what these titles do confirm, however, is that the big battle of the season will last for quite a few episodes. It should be good news for fans who have been waiting to see Titan action again.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

