‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Part 2 Reveals Premiere Date

Attack on Titan‘s third season went on hiatus last year, and fans have been waiting to see how the rest of the season would play out given many of the major developments and reveals in the first half of the season.

Good thing the wait won’t be for much longer as Part 2 of Season 3 has confirmed on the series’ Twitter account that it is set to return on April 28 in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part 2 of the third season kicks up where the last half left off as Eren and the others attempt to take back Wall Maria by defeating the Titans left there in the Shiganshina District. This return begins with Episode 50 of the series, which is titled, “The Town Where Everything Began.” This is also the title of Chapter 73 of the manga, which sees the military make its first crucial moves.

The first look at what’s to come for the rest of the third season provided a very action-packed look into the future events as the series makes a big return to the Titan battles fans have come to love from the series. The first half of Season 3 featured a major departure from these kinds of confrontations as it focused more of the human world in the series, so fans will be happy to see this particular kind of action make a return.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!