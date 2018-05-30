‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 to Premiere in U.S. Movie Theaters

Attack on Titan is coming to the big screen this summer, as the highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere of the anime will be playing in theaters around the country ahead of its release.

FUNimation Entertainment announced today that it will be screening the world premiere of the first episode of Attack on Titan‘s third season in 130 theaters throughout the United States and Canada. The screenings will take place on July 10 and 11.

All of the screenings on Tuesday, July 10 will feature the Japanese audio with English subtitles. The screenings on Wednesday, July 11 will be English-dubbed. In addition to the Season 3 premiere, each screening will also include a screening of Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening, which is the film recap of Season 2.

This will mark the first time that any installment of the Attack on Titan anime will hold its world premiere in North America. The two live action films based on the anime were screened in the United States in March of last year, but they had debuted in Japan long before that.

Following the screenings, Attack on Titan Season 3 will premiere in Japan on July 22. Funimation has the home entertainment, on demand, and broadcast rights of the series in North America, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

This theatrical release will be exciting for fans who have stuck with the series from the beginning. After a hugely popular first season in 2013, it took four years for Season 2 to debut. The 12 episode second season finally arrived in April 2017, so the wait for Season 3 has only been a little over a year.

At this time, Funimation hasn’t revealed which cities and theater chains will be screening the Attack on Titan Season 3 premiere, but we will be sure to bring you the information as soon as it’s released.

Are you excited to see Attack on Titan on the big screen? How far will you be willing to drive to catch a screening?