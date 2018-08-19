‘Attack on Titan’ Fans Loved its Season 3 Toonami Debut

Attack on Titan has finally made its third season premiere on Toonami this weekend, and fans are definitely excited to have this juggernaut of a series back on television.

But fans weren’t really ready for the third season premiere as it shook up nearly everything fans have known about the series and turned it on its end with a brand new foe.

If you do not know what you’re in for this third season, here’s what ComicBook’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

The third season features more political intrigue, bloodier battles, and the Survey Corps must make choices that will change them forever as the battle becomes far more personal than they initially expected. Read on to find out what fans are saying about the Season 3 premiere on Toonami and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.

Seriously Though

The Gang’s All Here…For Now

The gang is back #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/5rTluWO4Es — The Titans Returns Part 3?? (@Toonami4Ever) August 19, 2018

Taylor Swift Reference for Good Measure

I’m sorry. The old Krista can’t come to phone anymore. Why? Oh…cause she’s dead (namesake). It’s Historia’s time to shine. #AttackOnTitan #Toonami #BlogAllTheTime — Martinez Julian (@yahoo201027) August 19, 2018

Face/Off

Sees Eren’s face rip off.

Yep, I think I’ve reached my body horror limit for the night, thanks.#AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitanSeason3 #Toonami — TheDoctorIsIn?️‍? (@Ochan30) August 19, 2018

Who Did This?

KENNY

‘Special Hour of Death’ Coming Next Week

God Bless You #Toonami! I can’t wait for that special hour of death on #AttackOnTitan next week!! — Ellie (@LizardBeeLiz) August 19, 2018

It’s Only One Heavy Hitter…