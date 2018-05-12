‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Trailer Sets Up Its Political Thriller Plot

The third season of Attack on Titan is almost here, and fans are still reeling from the season’s first trailer. Not only did it preview new battles and a new enemy, it’s teasing an entirely new direction.

As seen with a short shot of the king, and a bit of dialogue from Historia, the series is about to delve far more into political matters.

Knowing how important Historia is, the Survey Corps is about to embark on something that’s essentially a coup d’etat in order to change how things are behind the wall. This in turn sets the rest of the action in motion, leading to the human vs. human fights as well as bringing in someone very important to Levi’s past.

But it won’t be long until all fans’ questions are answered as Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.

