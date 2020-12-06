Attack on Titan's Season 4 Premiere Has Fans on Edge Today
The time has come at long last for fans of Attack on Titan. It has been more than seven years since the anime made its debut, and its legacy will begin closing at last today with the premiere of its final season. Fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting this new season, and as you can imagine, social media is popping off ahead of its massive premiere.
All you have to do is look in the slides below to see how Attack on Titan is faring online right now. The show is already trending globally alongside characters such as Eren and Mikasa. The pressure is one for season four to impress with its big debut, and fans are ready to watch the first episode as soon as possible.
Luckily for fans in the States, they will have a few options to watch this first episode. Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream this new season as a simulcast with Japan. After the episode goes live overseas, both streaming services will bring the subbed premiere to fans in the United States. The delay takes about an hour or so, but Attack on Titan's big episode should be available before 12 pm CST. So if you do not have a subscription to either service - well, now would be a good idea to invest in one.
