Attack on Titan Season 4’s Ending Theme Reaches Major Milestone

Attack on Titan has reached a major new milestone with the newest ending theme sequence for the fourth and final season of the series! The final season of the anime is gearing up for its next slate of heated episodes as it speeds towards the end, and fans have been drawn to each new episode to see what comes next. Not only that, but the franchise has been drawing so many eyes with its final episodes that the newest opening and ending theme sequences have reached their own kinds of impressive success over the last few weeks of the series’ run too.

While the opening theme for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 has been speedily reaching all kinds of impressive new milestones over the last few weeks since the new episodes premiered, it’s been a bit of a slower process for the more subdued ending theme sequence. But this new ending is no slouch itself either as it recently reached an impressive new milestone all of its own as the official Twitter account for the series announced this new ending theme video now has crossed ten million views. Check out the announcement below:

YouTubeにて、「進撃の巨人」The Final Season Part 2 Ending Movie 1,000万再生突破🎉



Thank you for 10M views!



Thank you for 10M views!

— アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) February 3, 2022

It’s no surprise to see the ending theme sequence reaching ten million views (which is already at 10.5 million views as of this writing) considering how much success the opening theme sequence has had over the last few weeks. This number is only set to get much higher too as the final episodes continue to reach an even bigger fever pitch in the coming weeks. Attack on Titan has started laying the groundwork for its ultimately final conflict, and that means that fans will definitely need to keep up with everything happening.

So much has happened in Attack on Titan’s run thus far that it has fans wondering whether or not the anime is really going to be able to get every bit of Hajime Isayama’s original version of the ending into the adaptation. That’s a question that will be answered in full as the new episodes continue, but what do you think? How do you like the new ending theme sequence for the series? How does it compare to the ones from the series’ past? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!