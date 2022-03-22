Attack on Titan Season 4 Just Showcased Mikasa’s Full Potential

Studio MAPPA had some big shoes to fill when it came to animate the final season of Attack on Titan, with Wit Studio giving fans of the Scout Regiment plenty of wild action scenes throughout the first three seasons of the anime adaptation. Now, MAPPA has blown fans away by featuring Mikasa unchained as she struck down several of Eren Jaeger’s followers in a gruesome display that viewers are still reeling from as the dark anime franchise moves toward the end of its anime adaptation.

When last we left the new Survey Corps, Armin, Mikasa, and several other key players found themselves teaming up with the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck in order to stop Eren’s current bid to eliminate all those in the world that weren’t children of Ymir. With our heroes’ only method of reaching Eren and the Rumbling at this point being a flying machine that was parked at one of Paradis’ ports, Armin and friends found themselves having to tearfully dispatch their former friends that had thrown their lot behind Eren. Of course, Mikasa, seemingly had no trouble with this as she cut down the Jaegerists in a bloody display.

Twitter User Levii Cult shared the bloody moments wherein Mikasa horrifically dispatched a number of Jaegerists in gruesome fashion, making for one of the best action scenes that MAPPA has animated to date in the final season of Attack on Titan as the series reaches its conclusion:

https://twitter.com/leviicult/status/1505575764753850368

Currently, fans have been wondering how Attack on Titan will truly come to an end with its anime adaptation, as there aren’t enough episodes left to fully translate the final chapters of the manga. With the series set to have a panel at this weekend’s Anime Japan, rumors are beginning to swirl that MAPPA might translate the final battle of the manga into a feature-length film, having recently seen major success with their prequel film of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, both in Japan and recently in North America.

What did you think of Mikasa's bloody moment in this latest installment? How do you think Attack on Titan will come to a close?