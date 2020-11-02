Attack on Titan Season 4 Reveals Important New Casting

✖

Attack on Titan has big plans this winter, and fans are eager to see how the anime handles its big comeback. The show promises to return stronger than ever with its fourth and final season this December. Now, a new update has gone live for the show, and it turns out some impressive talent has been added to Attack on Titan ahead of its close.

The report comes from the team working on Attack on Titan. The anime's official Twitter shared a post confirming a slew of new actors who will take part in season four. And what's even more important is that the characters cast are major ones.

For those curious, you can check out the full casting list below:

Falco Grice: Natsuki Hanae

Gabi Braun: Ayane Sakura

Pieck: Manami Numakura

Porco Galliard: Toshiki Masuda

Udo: Ayumu Murase

Zofia: Yūmi Kawashima

Colt Grice: Masaya Matsukaze

Looking at this list, you can see Attack on Titan has garnered some serious talent. Many of these voice actors are veterans in the business and have handled roles in large franchises. This is especially important for characters like Falco and Gabi who have integral roles in the series. Their talent is going to be present in almost every episode of season four, so it was vital for Attack on Titan to cast actors who were prepared for the task.

Currently, this fourth and final season is slated to debut in late December. Its release was delayed from October likely because of the pandemic. But with Attack on Titan operating under a new animation studio, fans are glad to give the anime as much time as it needs to settle in.

What do you think of this casting? How hyped are you for this final season of Attack on Titan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.