Attack on Titan Confirms a Season 4 Ambush with New Promo

Attack on Titan is confirming an ambush is coming in the next part of the final season with a new episode title! After much anticipation, the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite anime series will be making its debut in a week and fans can’t wait to see what is next to come for Eren and the other returning favorites. With the broadcast of the new episodes so close, information about what’s coming next is starting to pop up more and more. WhileAttack on Titan fans are looking forward to the premiere, details for the following episode have started to emerge.

Fans might be looking forward to the midseason premiere, but the title for following episode is teasing some intense new material to follow. According to a listing spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter, the title for Episode 77 of Attack on Titan is “Sneak Attack.” While there are no details about what else to expect from this new episode just yet, it’s an exciting tease for what’s to come in Part 2 of the Final Season overall even as fans worry about how many episodes this next slate will be running.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2



Episode 2 Title: 騙し討ち (Sneak Attack)



As for what to expect from that midseason premiere, Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2 will be resuming on January 9th. The new episodes will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation upon their debut in Japan, and will kick off with Episode 76. Titled “Judgement,” the midseason premiere of the season is described as such, “In the pouring rain, a soldier is lying on the ground. Beside him, a man crawls out from the steam of a mysterious Titan. At the same time, Marley makes a surprise attack in Shiganshina District, the place where everything began, and the Titans begin to move. The Founding Titan and the Armored Titan face off once more.”

The final moments of the first half of the season teased how Eren has formed a new group of dissidents that are now declaring war on both Eldia and the invading Marley. That means the final conflict of the series will be a three way conflict, and there’s going to be quite a lot to unfold as the final episodes continue throughout the Winter 2022 anime schedule. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Attack on Titan’s final season return with new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!