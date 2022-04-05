Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Hints At The Rumbling’s Ultimate Destruction

Attack on Titan has brought Part 2 of the fourth and final season to an end with its latest episode, and the final moments of it is setting the stage for the ultimate destruction from Eren Yeager’s Rumbling! The second part of the final season had spent its run establishing the true final conflict of the series as it was revealed that Eren’s real plan all along was not to follow Zeke’s idea, but instead tap into the power of the Founding Titan himself and destroy the rest of the world outside of Eldia using the Titans sleeping within the former walls.

The final string of episodes for Part 2 saw Mikasa and the other former Survey Corps members teaming up with some unlikely allies for the chance at somehow fighting back against Eren, but the final moments of Episode 87 of the series tease that this is going to be much harder than they could ever imagine. Not only is the Rumbling quickly moving across the seas and is already starting to destroy much of the world, the cliffhanger for the final teases the destruction is on a whole other level. You can check out the apocalyptic action below as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rumbling pic.twitter.com/1t36aj2Kkg — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 4, 2022

As seen in the final moments of Episode 87, military forces from around the world are starting their efforts against the wave of titans coming their way. While they were able to scratch the surface of some of the Rumbling, it’s soon revealed that these super colossal titans will be tougher to take down than expected. Rather than simply walking forward, each of them can be seen diving into the ocean and dodging the barrage of missiles coming their way before resurfacing and continuing their slow march over the poor town to come.

Mikasa and the others had been coming to grips with the fact that they would be turning on their country in order to fight against their friend, but after seeing the actual Rumbling in action it’s clear that Eren really needs to be stopped. He’s showing no signs of slowing down in the slightest, and has already committed genocide on some major new levels. It’s only going to get worse when the anime returns for Part 3 next year, but what do you think?

What did you think of seeing the Rumbling in action in this way? What did you think of Part 2’s finale? How did you like Part 2 of Attack on Titan’s final season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!