Attack On Titan Unleashes New Season Premiere Images

The final episodes of Attack On Titan are only a few days away, set to bring to an end the world that introduced us to the bloody war between Paradis and Marley. With the manga series ending last year, Studio MAPPA has its work cut out as some of the biggest moments of the franchise have yet to arrive. Now, new images for the series’ comeback have arrived, giving fans a better idea of what’s about to take place as Eren Jaeger stares down the army of Marley.

The last time that we saw the forces of the Scout Regiment, they were put between a rock and a hard place, having to deal with the fallout of Eren Jaeger’s new place that would disturbingly eradicate the power of the Titans from the world. Creating what is essentially a cult now known as the Jaegerists, Eren and his brother Zeke are attempting to use the power of the Founding Titan to sterilize the Eldian race in an effort to eradicate the Titans from the world once and for all. With the nation of Marley descending on Paradis, Eren has locked up his former friends and is now staring down Reiner and the army behind him.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared new images from the premiere of the second half of Attack On Titan’s fourth season, dropping viewers right back into the intense battle between the three factions that all have different ideas for how the world should be as the dark epic races toward its conclusion:

Studio MAPPA has been the animation studio responsible for the fourth season of Hajime Isayama’s dark anime adaptation, also balancing work on Jujutsu Kaisen and the upcoming Chainsaw Man series, having taken the reins from Wit who worked on the first three. With rumors swirling that the second half of the season might only have around a dozen episodes, many fans are left wondering if the entirety of Attack On Titan’s final story can fit into the television series or if a movie might be in the works to tell the story of the final battle.

