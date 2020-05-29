Attack On Titan Releases New Poster For Season Four

With the release of the Attack On Titan Season Four trailer, fans are ecstatic to see the return of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps, and the upcoming final installment has also released a brand new poster that shows off the upcoming war between Marley and the people of Eldia. Mimicking trailers from the previous seasons, this season four key visual turns things on its head with the Survey Corps bearing down on the soldiers of Marley, proving that the tables have turned when it comes to the battle between these two warring factions!

Season Four surprised fans of the season with the announcement that Wit Studio would be leaving the series before the finale, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins of the franchise for the final adventures of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps. Though the manga is still continuing the final stretch in the war between Marley and Eldia, the anime is looking to tell the final story shortly that will mark an end to the Survey Corps. As fans of the manga know, the war between the two rivals has changed things up to a HUGE degree, with the power structure being changed fundamentally in the battle and causing new alliances to be formed. While we won't venture into spoiler territory, the story of Attack On Titan changes extremely in its final chapters!

AOTWiki shared the final key visual via its Twitter Account, showing off Eren Jaeger in his "Attack Titan" form as he is ready to attack the soldiers of Marley alongside the Survey Corps to get their revenge for the years of murder and torment that has been caused at the nation's hands:

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Official Key Visual pic.twitter.com/Vx2f3E8lrZ — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 29, 2020

Studio MAPPA has some big shoes to fill with the previous work created by Wit Studio for the Attack On Titan anime, but from the recently released trailer and this new poster, it's clear that the animation studio is definitely working their hardest to make sure that the final season is a good one! Though the release date for the series' return is still up in the air, we're crossing our fingers that it will be sooner rather than later!

